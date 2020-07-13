Washington’s NFL team drops ‘Redskins’ name after 87 years

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington’s NFL team is shedding the “Redskins” name and logo after recent pressure from sponsors and decades of criticism that they are offensive to Native Americans.

The change comes less than two weeks after team owner Dan Snyder launched an organizational review of the name.

A new name for one of football’s oldest franchises must still be selected and it’s unclear how soon that will happen.

Native American experts and advocates have long protested the name they call a “dictionary-defined racial slur.”

The name dates to 1933 when the team was still based in Boston.

Major League Baseball’s Atlanta Braves and the National Hockey League’s Chicago Blackhawks have said they have no inclination to change their names. Some advocates would like to see all Native American names, mascots and imagery out of sports.

“Our fight continues,” Crystal Echo Hawk of the Native American advocacy group IllumiNative said in a statement. “We will not rest until the offensive use of Native imagery, logos and names are eradicated from professional, collegiate and (other school) sports. The time is now to stand in solidarity and declare that racism will not be tolerated.”