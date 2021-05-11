Washington woman arrested in Warm Springs on drug charges

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Washington woman was arrested on drug charges in Warm Springs on Saturday, according to police.

Warm Springs Police Chief Bill Elliott said dispatch received a call about a suspected drunk driver on Highway 26 near the residential area of the reservation.

Officers responded and found a car that matched the description, driven by Vanessa Jones of Vancouver.

Elliott said officers found Jones with about 8 ounces of suspected meth.

She was arrested and booked into the Jefferson County Jail on state drug charges.

Elliott said the matter would also be referred to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for consideration of possible federal charges.