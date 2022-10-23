Washington wildlife agents kill black bear that hurt woman

by The Associated Press

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. (AP) — Wildlife authorities have killed a black bear after it charged and injured a woman near the town of Leavenworth in central Washington state.

The state Department of Fish and Wildlife said a woman had let out her dog at Saturday morning when an adult female bear charged her.

The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was being treated at an area hospital.

Wildlife officers using a specialized bear dog found and killed the sow later Saturday morning.

They also captured two cubs and took them to a wildlife rehabilitation facility.

Leavenworth is a Bavarian-style town on the east side of the Cascade Mountains.