Washington vaccination lottery: cash prize, tuition, flights

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has announced a series of giveaways during the month of June that includes lottery prizes totaling $2 million, college tuition assistance, airline tickets and game systems for vaccinated residents.

Washington is the latest state to offer prizes to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The program, called “Shot of a Lifetime,” ends June 30 and applies to those just starting the vaccination process this month as well as residents who are already vaccinated.

Starting next Tuesday, the state Lottery will hold one drawing a week for four weeks, with a prize of $250,000. At the end of the fourth week, a final drawing will held for a $1 million prize.

The other prizes will also be part of the weekly drawings.