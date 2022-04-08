Washington to preserve 10,000 forest acres as carbon reserve

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz says the state has launched a new program to save 10,000 acres of forest land as a carbon reserve.

The Seattle Times reported the state will lease the trees as carbon credits to emitters of greenhouse gases that cause global warming.

In the first 10 years, the DNR hopes to sell 900,000 credits reducing carbon emissions to the atmosphere by the equivalent of 2 billion vehicle miles traveled.

Money from the leases will compensate beneficiaries of state trust lands, including the school construction fund.

A total of 3,750 acres is being set aside now.

The program is launching with protection of forests in Whatcom, Thurston, King and Grays Harbor counties.