Washington state’s largest county says keep the masks on

SEATTLE (AP) — Despite recent COVID-19 guidance from federal and state authorities, top health officials in Washington’s most populous county are urging people to continue wearing face masks in public, indoor settings.

King County Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin issued a directive Thursday strongly recommending that residents wear face coverings whether or not they are vaccinated until 70% or more of the county’s residents 16 and older are fully inoculated.

Duchin says there’s no way to know who is vaccinated and it’s impractical for businesses to determine that.

His directive says some 57% of residents 16 and older in King County are fully vaccinated.