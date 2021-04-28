Washington State University to require COVID-19 vaccine

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Washington State University will require proof of COVID-19 vaccinations this fall for students and employees.

The Spokesman-Review reports school President Kirk Schulz made the announcement Wednesday.

He says exemptions will be allowed for medical, religious or personal reasons.

Students who are participating in fully online or remote programs are automatically exempted.

The requirement will include Washington State University Pullman students living in university housing.

Proof of vaccination from those students will need to be submitted by Aug. 6.