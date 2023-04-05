▶️ Slow down! Speed cameras authorized in Washington state highway work zones

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A warning if you regularly drive in Washington state. A new law will authorize the use of speed cameras in highway work zones.

Those cameras can detect speeders. If you get caught, police may send you a ticket in the mail.

The law, signed by Gov. Jay Inslee Tuesday, follows an uptick in traffic collisions and fatalities — especially in work zones.

The state says data shows there were 283 minor injury crashes, 28 serious injury crashes and five fatal crashes in work zones in 2021.

The new law goes into effect in July 2024.