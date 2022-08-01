Washington primary includes U.S. Senate, House races

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington voters will winnow the field of candidates in dozens of races in the state’s primary Tuesday.

Washington is a vote-by-mail state, and ballots were sent to nearly 4.8 million registered voters weeks ago.

Among the races being decided are U.S. Senate, Congress, secretary of state and legislative districts.

Under the state’s primary system, the top two vote getters advance to the general election in November, regardless of party.

Washington is a vote-by-mail state, and ballots were sent to nearly 4.8 registered voters weeks ago.