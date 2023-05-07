Portland Thorns remain undefeated in NWSL

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Portland Thorns, who have not lost this season, came from behind three times to earn a draw on the road against the North Carolina Courage.

Crystal Dunn scored twice and Olivia Moultrie got Portland’s third goal in Cary, North Carolina, and the Thorns (3-0-3) remained undefeated.

The Courage (2-3-1) opened the scoring in the 1st minute when Ryan Williams’ cross was deflected and snuck into the near-post corner.

Dunn leveled the score in the 22nd minute, finishing a Sophia Smith assist with one touch.

Kerolin scored four minutes later with a driven shot from distance, putting the home team up 2-1.

Dunn evened the score again in the 53rd minute. After some crisp passing by the Thorns, Meghan Klingenberg found herself with the ball in the box. She sent a pass to her right for Dunn, who slid and poked the ball into the goal.

In the 71st minute, rookie Olivia Wingate beat her defender and slipped a ball to Victoria Pickett, who scored with her first touch.

Moultrie leveled the score for the third time in the 83rd minute, shooting with her left foot from distance.