Armed man arrested after standoff at Washington courthouse

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A courthouse in Washington state was locked down for several hours as authorities negotiated with an armed man in the building’s lobby.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said the standoff ended with the man’s arrest, and no one was hurt. It lasted for about three hours Monday afternoon.

The Herald newspaper reported that a witness inside the courthouse, Selena Rios, said the man appeared to have several rifles and a bulletproof vest. He refused to put them down when ordered by officers.

She said officials moved her and her 5-year-old son to a small room as the courthouse went into lockdown.