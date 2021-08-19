Washington requires COVID-19 vaccination for teachers, staff

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee says all public, charter and private school teachers and staff must be fully vaccinated or else risk losing their jobs.

The COVID-19 vaccine mandate announced Wednesday includes those working at the state’s colleges and universities, including coaches.

Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich, the highest paid state employee, has said he has declined to be vaccinated for personal reasons.

Inslee on Wednesday also expanded the statewide indoor mask mandate that is currently in place for non-vaccinated individuals to include those who are vaccinated.