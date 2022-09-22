▶️ Destination Oregon: Washington Park

by Dave Jones

Right in the middle of Oregon’s largest metropolitan area is an island of natural beauty. It is home to animals, hikers and stunning panoramas of the City of Roses.

In the west hills of Portland sits Washington Park, just minutes from the hustle and bustle of the city below. Just off Highway 26 — known as Canyon Road to locals — Washington Park is 410 acres of natural beauty

It is home to the world famous Oregon Zoo. But that’s just the beginning of what you’ll find at Washington Park. It is also home to the World Forestry Center.

Washington Park offers miles and miles of hiking through a Pacific Northwest canopy.

In addition to the zoo and the forestry center, there are tons of activities here. There’s an archery range, a kids playground, several public tennis courts.

And there are flowers — acres and acres of flowers. More specifically, roses.

The International Rose Test Garden at Washington Park is the oldest continuously operated public rose test garden in the United States. You can enjoy more than 10,000 roses in this garden May through October.

And just a few steps away is the Portland Japanese Garden, another stunning haven of natural beauty. There are eight different garden styles here and you can immerse yourself in Japanese art and culture.

Or, simply find a bench and spend some quality quiet time with yourself.

Finding a parking place here can be a challenge and that anxiety can ruin your zen-like experience at the park. But the good folks at Explore Washington Park have been hard at work creating a bunch of transit options to get you here, while leaving the driving to someone else.

After a couple of years of fewer visitors due to the COVID pandemic, things have really picked up at Washington Park. On your next trip to Portland, budget some time to take in some or all of what Washington Park has to offer. You can capture your own nature experience in the heart of the city.