Washington-Oregon football game canceled

Washington’s football game at Oregon on Saturday has been canceled because of COVID-19 cases in the Huskies’ program.

The Pac-12 announced the decision Thursday. The league said the game would be declared a no contest.

The conference said Washington did not have enough scholarship players available under Pac-12 protocols.

The conference says 53 scholarship players need to be available.

Washington paused practices Wednesday after a rise in the number of positive cases and announced earlier Thursday it would not be resuming practices. In a statement, Washington coach Jimmy Lake said the team is doing what it can to resume football activities “as soon as we can safely do so.”