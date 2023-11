Washington moves into top 4, Oregon stays at No. 6 in new CFP poll

by The Associated Press

Washington moved ahead of Florida State and into College Football Playoff position, coming in fourth in the rankings on Tuesday night.

The selection committee’s top three remained the same with Georgia first followed by Big Ten rivals Ohio State and Michigan.

The Buckeyes and Wolverines face-off Saturday in Ann Arbor, Michigan, with the winner advancing to the Big Ten championship game.

Washington had been stuck in fifth for the first three weeks of the rankings behind Florida State, but the Huskies added another victory against a ranked team last week when they won at Oregon State.

Florida State stayed unbeaten, too, though the Seminoles lost quarterback Jordan Travis to a season-ending left leg injury.

Oregon was sixth, Texas seventh and Alabama eight for the fourth straight week.

Missouri was ninth and Louisville 10th for the second straight week.

Oregon State fell five spots to No. 16.

There are only two more rankings left. The final comes Dec. 3 when the field for the four-team playoff is set.

