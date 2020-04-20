Washington man arrested in suspected Sunriver burglaries

A Washington man was arrested for allegedly burglarizing two unoccupied Sunriver condos on Saturday, according to police.

Sunriver Police Chief Cory Darling said officers responded around 9 p.m. to a reported burglary at the Eaglewood Condominiums.

When officers arrived, they found 32-year-old Shawn Michael Schwartz of Vancouver, Washington in Condo No. 5 and arrested him.

Darling said an investigation revealed Condo No. 2 also had been burglarized and police found Schmaltz with some stolen property in addition to finding some in his car.

He was charged with two counts of first-degree burglary and two counts of third-degree criminal mischief and taken to the Deschutes County Jail.