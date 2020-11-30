Washington launches statewide COVID-19 notification app

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state on Monday launched a statewide coronavirus exposure app, joining more than a dozen states that have already enlisted the use of smartphone technology in the ongoing effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

People with iPhones can now enable the ‘exposure notifications’ feature that is already in their phone’s settings, and Android devices can download the app, called Washington Exposure Notifications.

Use of the app is voluntary and users can opt out at any time. The statewide expansion comes after a monthlong pilot project used by 3,500 participants — including students, faculty and staff — at the University of Washington.

“This offers Washingtonians another tool to help control the pandemic,” state Secretary of Health John Wiesman said of the program, which officials are calling WA Notify.

A similar app is being tested in Oregon.