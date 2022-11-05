Washington knocks off No. 24 Oregon State 24-21 on late FG

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

SEATTLE (AP) — Peyton Henry made a 22-yard field goal with 8 seconds left to cap a 92-yard scoring driving, and Washington held off No. 24 Oregon State 24-21 to preserve its hopes in the Pac-12 championship game race.

The Huskies took over at their own 3 with 4:33 left.

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. led a march downfield against the Beavers’ stingy defense.

Penix was 9 of 13 for 66 yards on the drive.

Washington won its third straight and kept alive its slim hopes of finding a spot in Las Vegas in the conference title game.

Oregon State was playing its first game ranked in The AP Top 25 since the 2013 season opener.