Washington issues statewide facial covering requirement

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A statewide public health order is requiring people in Washington state to wear facial coverings in most indoor and outdoor public settings.

A separate proclamation requires even more stringent requirements on Yakima County, one of the areas hardest hit by the coronavirus.

In addition to being covered by the statewide mandate on masks in public, there will now be a legal requirement that prohibits people from entering a place of business – either indoors or outdoors – without first donning a mask.

Under that same proclamation, businesses in Yakima County are prohibited from allowing a customer to enter a business, or conduct business with a customer in any public space unless the customer is wearing a face covering.

The orders take effect Friday.