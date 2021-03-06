Washington hits goal of 45K COVID-19 vaccines per day

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — State health officials say Washington has reached its goal of vaccinating 45,000 people per day against COVID-19.

The Department of Health said Friday evening they had reached the goal and that more than 1.8 million vaccine doses had been administered in the state.

Officials say that’s 77% of the 2.4 million doses that have been delivered to the state’s providers and long-term care programs.

The state also has been told to expect an increase in weekly dose allocations in the next few weeks.

Health officials said this means the state is moving in the right direction, but the state is still not able to provide all the doses that providers request.