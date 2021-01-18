Washington governor wants to vaccinate 45K people a day

By RACHEL LA CORTE

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Monday announced a plan to set up vaccination sites statewide with help from the National Guard and others as part of an overall goal to vaccinate 45,000 people a day.

Inslee said while the goal is currently higher than the current allotment of vaccine the state is receiving from the federal government, the state is working to get the infrastructure in place now for that amount once doses increase. The state is currently vaccinating between 13,000 and 15,000 people a day, he said.

Starting next week, vaccination sites will be set up at the Spokane Arena, the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick, Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee and the Clark County Fairgrounds in Ridgefield.

The state’s allocation for next week will be divided between the new sites, pharmacies and local clinics, along with existing vaccination sites in Pierce, King and Snohomish counties.

The governor also announced a public-private partnership with business, health care and labor entities —led by the state Department of Health — on areas ranging from coordination of volunteer vaccinators to communications support.

Under the plan Kaiser Permanente will be involved with the planning and delivery of mass vaccination, Starbucks will be involved with operations and logistics support, Microsoft will be involved in technology expertise and support and Costco will assist on vaccine delivery by pharmacies. The Washington State Nurses Association will be on hand for safety and health consultation, and two unions will also play a role. SEIU Healthcare 1199 NW will coordinate volunteer vaccinators and United Food and Commercial Workers 21 will coordinate staffing and training.