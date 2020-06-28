Washington governor pause final stage of reopening plan

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says he’s pausing moving counties to the fourth phase of his reopening plan as coronavirus cases continue to increase.

Inslee made the announcement Saturday with state Secretary of Health John Weisman.

Inslee says the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the state makes it impossible to move to phase four, which would have meant basically no restrictions.

A tally from Johns Hopkins University shows Washington had more than 30,800 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

More than 480 new cases were reported on Friday.