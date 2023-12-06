by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Coast Guard released video of a helicopter rescue Tuesday in which five people were trapped in flood waters in southwest Washington state. Four were trapped in a home and one was trapped in a pickup truck.

The following is the release from the U.S. Coast Guard.

ASTORIA, Ore. – The Coast Guard rescued five people from flooding conditions Tuesday near Rosburg, Washington.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Columbia River received a request at 10:20 a.m. by the Cathlament Fire Department requesting helicopter support with a rescue of four individuals who were reported to be trapped in their home with four feet of water surrounding it.

Watchstanders directed the launch of an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Astoria assist.

The aircrew arrived on scene at 11:08 a.m. and was immediately diverted to assist an individual who was reported to be trapped on a truck in flood waters.

The aircrew hoisted the individual from the truck to the helicopter and returned to the flooded house. The aircrew hoisted the remaining four people and transported them to Coast Guard Air Station Astoria to awaiting emergency medical services.

All individuals are reported to be in stable condition.

The Coast Guard advises the public to heed weather warnings and to check https://www.weather.gov/ for flood warnings. In the event of an emergency call 911.