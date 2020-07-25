Wash. sues U.S. Education Department over CARES Act funding

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington is the latest state to sue the U.S. Department of Education for the way it is distributing emergency relief funds from the CARES Act to schools.

On Thursday, Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a motion in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington requesting that the court issue a preliminary injunction in the case, The Seattle Times reported.

Ferguson argued the Education Department has created new rules for disbursing the funds that would require public school districts to share a larger portion of the money with private schools.