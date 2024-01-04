Oregon 45th parallel sign among several vandalized road signs in Wasco Co.

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Oregon State Police are asking the public’s help in finding who tore down multiple road signs in Wasco County.

OSP said Oregon Department of Transportation signs were removed sometime between Dec. 15 and Dec. 20, 2023. Signs were removed from US 97, OR 293 and OR 218 in Wasco County. The signs were discarded on OR 293 near milepost 3.

Police released a photo of nine damaged signs, although OSP said seven had been removed. One of the signs was to indicate to drivers they were passing the 45th Parallel — the halfway point between the North Pole and the equator.

The estimated repair cost for each sign is approximately $500.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call OSP dispatch at *677 and reference case number SP23-400394.

