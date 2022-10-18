▶️ Oregon athletes featured in Warren Miller film playing in Bend this month

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Prepare for winter at the movies.

Warren Miller’s 73rd annual film — “Daymaker” — comes to Bend’s Tower Theatre on October 30.

Miller died in 2018, but the winter sports movie tradition he started lives on.

“Daymaker” is promising to bring “adaptive backcountry riding like you’ve never seen before” and features some Oregon-based athletes.

It was shot in Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Utah, Canada, Greece and Switzerland.

