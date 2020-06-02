Warmer, wetter than normal May in Bend

A warmer than normal May in Bend featured temperatures ranging from 27 to 91, according to monthly data from the National Weather Service office in Pendleton.

The NWS monthly climate data report showed the average high was 53.1 degrees, which was 2.7 degrees above normal. The average high of 67.8 was 3.2 degrees above normal.

According to the NWS, the average low temperature of 38.5 degrees was 2.2 degrees above normal.

The mercury soared to 91 degrees on May 30th and fell to 27 on the 4th.

There were 5 days with the low temperature below 32 degrees. On 1 day, the temperature exceeded 90 degrees.

Precipitation totaled 2.00 inches during May, which was 1.11 inches above normal. Measurable precipitation -at least .01 inch- was received on 9 days with the heaviest, 0.40 inches reported on the 31st.

Precipitation this year has reached 5.00 inches, which is 0.02 inches below normal. Since October, the water year precipitation at Bend has been 6.40 inches, which is 2.81 inches below normal.

The outlook for June from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center calls for near normal temperatures and near to above-normal precipitation.

Normal highs for Bend rise from 69.0 degrees at the start of June to 77.0 degrees at the end of the month. Normal lows rise from 40.0 degrees to 45.0 degrees.

The 30-year normal precipitation is 0.70 inches.