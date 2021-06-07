Warm Springs woman eludes deputies; arrested on multiple drug, weapons charges

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A wanted Warm Springs woman was arrested Sunday night after speeding away from a traffic stop, crashing the car and running from the scene, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

Bernice Mitchell, 33, had a warrant for her arrest and was taken to the Deschutes County Jail on more than a dozen charges including felony elude, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, unlawful delivery and manufacture of meth.

Sgt. Jayson Janes said the incident started around 6 p.m. when a deputy stopped a 2004 Kia Optima on Highway 97 and Pershall Way just north of Redmond.

During the stop, the deputy believed the driver gave him a false name.

The deputy confirmed the name was fake and the driver was identified as Mitchell, who had multiple warrants for her arrest.

He asked Mitchell to get out of the car, but she sped away, Janes said.

The car was later found crashed west of the traffic stop location. It was still running and had been abandoned.

Channelle Jackson, 40, of Warm Springs, was identified as the passenger in the car and she was found nearby and arrested on a warrant.

Deputies set up a perimeter in the area of 2300 NW Coyner Avenue and an alert was sent to residents in the area with Mitchell’s description.

Janes said a resident called dispatch around 9 p.m. to say someone matching her description was in their driveway in the 2500 block of NW Coyner.

Deputies responded and arrested Mitchell without incident.

Janes said she had a handgun on her and felony amounts of meth and heroin.

DCSO would like to thank the Crook County Sheriff’s Office, Redmond Police Department, and the Bend Police Department for their assistance.