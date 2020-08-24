Warm Springs woman and 5-year-old girl killed, boy injured in 3-car crash on HWY 26

A Warm Springs woman and a 5-year-old girl were killed Friday night in a three-car crash on Highway 26 near the reservation, according to police.

Warm Springs Tribal Police on Monday reported the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. at Milepost 81, roughly five miles from the Kahneeta Resort junction.

When emergency personnel arrived, they found a 2019 Nissan Sentra in the middle of the road with severe front-end damage and a 2018 Ford Edge flipped on its top.

A 2005 Chevy Suburban was on fire when authorities arrived. The drivers of the Ford and Suburban suffered minor injures, police said.

The driver of the Nissan, a Warm Springs resident, and one of her passengers, a 5-year-old girl, died at the scene.

A third passenger in the Nissan, a 10-year-old boy was taken first to St. Charles in Madras, then to a Portland-area hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Lt. Ron Gregory said he couldn’t provide any more information on the relationship between the woman and children involved in the crash.

Warm Springs Tribal Police and Warm Springs Fire and Safety were assisted by the Oregon State Police who are conducting a Crash Reconstruction of the incident.

Due to the increase in the amount of traffic on the roads during the summer and the number of recent motor vehicle crashes in and around the Warm Springs Reservation, the Warm Springs Tribal Police announced they will step up traffic enforcement by increasing traffic patrols and issuing more citations for speed and unsafe driving conditions.