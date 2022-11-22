▶️ Warm Springs wins national language preservation award

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A language program in Warm Springs receives a national award.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs were presented with the William Demmert Cultural Freedom Award at a national conference in Oklahoma last month.

The award recognizes a school or program that promotes language preservation.

The program teaches the three native languages of the confederated tribes including Ichishkin, Numu and Kiksht.

They have been taught at Madras High School, Central Oregon Community College and the Warm Springs K-8 Academy.

