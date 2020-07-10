Warm Springs wildfire grows to 782 acres; crews have it 75% contained

A wildfire burning sage and grass near Warm Springs has now scorched more than 780 acres, but crews have it 75% contained.

The Milepost 91 fire started burning Thursday night and closed Highway 26 for a while.

Two homes in the area needed to be protected last night, said Warm Springs Fire Management Officer Trey Leonard.

The Warm Springs Hot Shots and the Warm Springs Wildland Fire Module were on the scene with three type 2 contract crews and a strike team.

They were getting some air assistance from Central Oregon Fire Management Services, Leonard said.

Winds died down a bit today, which helped crews, Leonard said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.