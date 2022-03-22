▶️ Emergency resources set up in Warm Springs amid water shortage

by Brooke Snavely | Central Oregon Daily News

An emergency water conservation notice is in effect on the Warm Springs Reservation after a fire disabled the tribes’ water distribution plant.

The emergency has left parts of the reservation without fresh drinking water.

The water shortage will impact more residents depending on how long it takes to make repairs.

An electrical fire at the Warm Springs water distribution and treatment plant on Friday shut down water throughout the reservation.

By Saturday, emergency mobile showers, portable toilets and water supplies were available in Warm Springs near the old elementary school.

“Water is being depleted as it’s going from the water treatment and distribution plant to the community. It’s depleting the towers or the holding tanks,” said Danny Martinez, the Emergency Manager for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.

About half the residents of Warm Springs are already without water.

More will soon be without water as water tanks that haven’t been refilled since Friday’s fire run dry.

“We are educating the folks right now about what to do with their hot water heaters,” Martinez said.

“As the water runs out, those start burning out heater elements. So we are asking community members to turn off their hot water heaters on their breaker panels to avoid any steam and heater problems if and when the water is turned back on.”

Portable showers with separate rooms for men, women and families are now available.

Some are provided through companies that support firefighters, others are from social service agencies.

“We are going to leave our mobile shower trailer onsite. We are going to train the team on how to use it. We’ll show them all the ins and outs. It’s fully stocked. We are going to leave all our supplies with it,” said Robert Marshall with the Mid Willamette Valley Community Action Agency. “We’ll leave them contact information if they need to call us with tech support issues. Then we’ll come and pick it up when they are done with it.”

Showers are available from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Fresh water, one gallon per person per day, is available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the emergency management office located next door to the old elementary school.

Gray water is also available to allow continued use of toilets.

The fire at the water distribution plant did extensive damage to a transformer, breaker panels, electrical wiring and partially scorched a building.

A replacement transformer is being delivered from Klamath Falls.

Estimates on how long it will take to restore water distribution throughout the reservation range from one to two weeks, and possibly longer.