Warm Springs getting $5 million for drinking water infrastructure

Warm Springs is getting $5 million for drinking water infrastructure. It’s just one of eight Central Oregon groups receiving federal funds.

U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., secured federal investment for conservation, wildfire prevention and infrastructure across the state of Oregon.

The money will help the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs address the reservation’s ongoing water crisis.

Additional federal funds will head to other organizations and areas of Central Oregon. Here is that full list:

Infrastructure $3.088 million for the La Pine Community Health Center for Health Center Expansion

$2.5 million for the Ochoco Irrigation District for McKay Creek Infrastructure

$2 million for the City of Redmond for Water System Construction

System Construction $1.380 million for Oregon State University-Cascades for Little Kits Childcare Centers

$800,000 for the Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity for Affordable Housing Development in Central Oregon

$700,000 for the U.S. Forest Service for Deschutes National Forest for Recreational Access

$153,000 for the Central Oregon Community College for Madras Campus Health Careers Expansion

“No one knows the unique needs of communities across Oregon like the folks living and working in them,” said Merkley in a statement. “I joined the Committee in 2013 to ensure Oregon has a strong voice in decisions about our nation’s investments. Community-initiated projects are an incredible example of this, because these local and regional projects were generated at the ground level by folks who are working to make their communities better. I worked with Senator Wyden and members of Oregon’s House delegation to secure funding for 145 of these important homegrown projects for Oregonians in every corner of our state, and these projects will have positive impacts across our state for years to come.”

“These investments represent the best of the Oregon Way, namely that Oregonians in communities all across the state pulled together to determine their local quality-of-life solutions that will keep people safe and generate jobs that strengthen the economy,” Wyden said in a statement. “I’ve heard during more than 1,000 town halls in each of our 36 counties how Oregonians want federal investments just like these that reflect their grass-roots priorities. And I’m glad to have teamed up with them and Senator Merkley to produce these tangible and significant results.”