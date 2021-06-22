Warm Springs Tribal Police launch arson investigation after 45-acre brushfire

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Warm Springs Tribal Police have launched an arson investigation after a 45-acre brush fire Monday night near the fish hatchery off Highway 3.

Chief Bill Elliott said the Bureau of Indian Affairs and Tribal firefighting crews were able to quickly contain the fire and begin their investigation.

The initial investigation and follow-up by a Warm Springs Tribal Police detective determined the fire was suspicious, Elliott said.

“The FBI has been notified, as the crime of Arson in Indian Country is a federal offense, and due to the adverse fire conditions, we will do everything needed to arrest people intentionally starting fires, and ensure they are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Elliott said. “In order to provide for the safety of people living in the rural areas that might be adversely affected by this crime, the WSTPD will be increasing patrols in these areas.”

Elliott also said they hoped the public would come forward with information on who might be starting fires on the reservation.

A 6,200-acre wildfire is burning on the reservation west of Monday night’s brushfire, but there’s no word yet on the cause of that fire.

If anyone has any information concerning this or other crimes on the Warm Springs Reservation, please call the tip line at 541-553-2202.