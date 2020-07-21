Warm Springs Tribal Council shuts down tribal government until Aug. 3

The Warm Springs Tribal Council has shut down its tribal government until August 3 based on recommendations from the Warm Springs COVID-19 Response Team, according to a press release sent by Louis Pitt Monday night.

The amount of positive COVID tests in Warm Springs, which reached 133 Monday, brought about the closure recommendation, according to Pitt.

Health professionals recommend Warm Springs residents take measures to “flatten the curve” because of 55 new cases since July, Pitt said. A “stay at home” order will be put into effect for two weeks to help lessen virus spread.

Essential services like grocery stores and doctors offices will remain open.