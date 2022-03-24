Warm Springs Tribal Council elections set for March 30

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs are set to hold their 29th Tribal Elections next Wednesday.

Tribal Council is made up of 11 members, including eight elected officials and three lifetime chieftains who represent the Wasco, Warm Springs and Paiute tribes.

There are 30 candidates who have filed for eight positions in the Agency, Simnasho and Seekseeque districts.

In the Agency district, there are 18 nominees for three positions. Current representative Anita Jackson is among them.

In the Simnasho district, there are six nominees filing for three positions, including current representatives Lincoln ‘Jay’ Suppah and Raymond Moody.

There are six nominees filing for two positions in the Seekseeque district, including incumbents Brigette McConville and Wilson Wewa.

Voting will take place on March 30 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Warm Springs Community Center, though off-reservation voters can mail in their ballots.

Masks will be required at the community center, and drive-up voting will also be available to elders.

Absentee ballots can be dropped off at Simnasho Longhouse, Seekseeque Fire Hall, the Tribal Administration Building in the Vital Stats Department, and Three Warriors Market in Simnasho until 8 p.m.

According to Spilyay Tymoo, the candidates are as follows:

Agency District:

Rain Circle

Michael Clements

Reina Estimo

Eugene Greene Jr.

Anita Jackson

Danni Katchia

Uren Leonard Jr.

James Manion

Daniel Martinez

Cyrille Mitchell

William Sam

Alvis Smith III

Glendon Smith

Jason Wesley Smith

Johnathan W. Smith

Ryan Smith Jr.

Valerie Switzler

Dennis White III

Simnasho District:

Carlos Calica

TJ Foltz

Raymond Moody

Emerson Squiemphen

Lincoln Jay Suppah

Levi Van Pelt

Seekseequa District: