▶️ 2 charged in torture, murder of Warm Springs man

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Two men have now been indicted in the 2020 death of a Warm Springs man who was allegedly tortured.

The body of Willyum Jay Hoptowit, 33, was found in Jefferson County. It’s believed he was killed sometime around early October 2020.

David Brian Leclaire Jr., 34, of Warm Springs and Freddy Eugene Alvarado, 27, of Metolius, are both charged with first- and second-degree murder in the case, plus unauthorized use of a vehicle. Both have pleaded not guilty.

RELATED: Suspect in Washington double homicide captured in Jefferson County

A judge ordered details of the indictments sealed. Jefferson County District Attorney Steven Leriche says those details could jeopardize the safety of potential witnesses.

Details of exactly where and when Hoptowit’s body was found are also being kept under wraps.