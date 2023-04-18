Body of missing Warm Springs man found

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Warm Springs Police said Tuesday that the body of a man missing since early March has been found.

Lee Johnson, 67, was reported missing on March 5, one day after police said he was seen leaving his home to go cut firewood.

Searches were conducted in the Gray Butte/Juniper Butte area of Jefferson County and the Seekseequa area of the Warm Springs Indian Reservation, but wintry weather hampered search efforts.

As searches resumed, a drone team located a body on Monday. Warm Springs Police said the body was identified as Lee Johnson.

The cause of death was not immediately announced.

“Although tragedy is never the outcome we hope for in these circumstances, we are thankful to have been able to locate the Johnson family’s loved one, so he can be laid to rest in a good way. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the Johnson family, as they continue to walk on in the absence of their loved one,” Warm Springs Police said in a statement.