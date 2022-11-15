FBI: Suspicious death at Warm Springs Reservation under investigation

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

WARM SPRINGS, OR – The FBI in cooperation with Warm Springs Tribal police are investigating what they call the suspicious death of a man on the Warm Springs Reservation.

The FBI says Warm Springs Tribal Police received a call Monday night saying that a man had died in a home on Dry Creek Trail Road.

When police arrived they noticed a wound to the man’s head, the FBI said.

The man is identified as 43-year-old Diamond Tewee.

The FBI’s Evidence Response Team is processing the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

