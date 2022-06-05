Warm Springs reservation receives $25M in federal funds for water repairs

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs will receive more than $25 million for clean water and sanitation projects through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The Indian Health Service announced earlier this week they are allocating $700 million from the law to provide 71,000 American Indian and Alaska Native homes with critical services like water wells, onsite wastewater disposal systems, community water supply and wastewater disposal systems.

In Warm Springs, the funds will be divided between eight projects including the replacement of the Dry Creek Water Treatment Plant and construction of a municipal landfill.

Other projects include the Simnasho lagoon rehabilitation, sewer collection system renewal, and residential water meters.

The funding comes after the reservation’s water treatment plant was damaged more than two months ago, sending locals under a boil water notice.

“President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is rebuilding roads, expanding access to clean water, promoting environmental justice and investing in communities that have been left behind for too long,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “We are one step closer to addressing sanitation deficiencies in American Indian and Alaska Native communities. Improving access to safe water and waste water disposal will improve health outcomes for American Indians and Alaska Natives.

“This historic infrastructure investment is in response to the longstanding recommendations of tribal leaders shared in consultation with the Department of Health and Human Services and IHS.”

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is a once-in-a-generation investment in our nation’s infrastructure and competitiveness,” said IHS Acting Director Elizabeth Fowler. “This funding will support crucial sanitation projects that will result in substantial improvements to clean water and sanitation systems in American Indian and Alaska Native communities across the country.”

The breakdown of funds for The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is as follows:

Dry Creek Water Treatment Plant replacement : $13,601,000

: $13,601,000 Sewer Collection System Renewal Phase I : $1,430,000

: $1,430,000 Simnasho Lagoon Rehabilitation : $513,810

: $513,810 Water Distribution Rehabilitation Phase I : $2,654,000

: $2,654,000 Municipal Landfill Construction : $5,942,500

: $5,942,500 Residential Water Meters : $1,212,750

: $1,212,750 Water Storage Tank Rehabilitation : $119,625

: $119,625 Schoolie Flat Water System Rehabilitation: $352,000

To read more about the allocations from the Indian Health Service and to view a full breakdown of the funding, visit their website here.