Warm Springs reports first COVID death

Warm Springs reported its first COVID-19 death Thursday.

A press release published by Director of Government Affairs and Planning Louie Pitt Jr. gave few details about who the resident was or when they passed away.

“This disease is serious, dangerous and deadly,” Pitt said. “Keeping using face coverings, social distancing, wash hands often, stay away from sick people, avoid hot spots and if you are ordered to, isolate or quarentine.”

As of Thursday, Warm Springs has 147 positive COVID cases. Fourteen people have been hospitalized from the disease, according to Pitt.