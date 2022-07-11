▶️ Warm Springs police searching for missing man

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Warm Springs Tribal Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man.

Edward Bock, 39, was seen in Bend on July 4 and reported in the Tetherow Crossing area northeast of Redmond on July 6 at around 2:00 p.m.

His car was found near Trout Lake on the Warm Spring Reservation the next day. The car was unlocked and the windows were rolled down.

Bock is white, 5-foot 10-inches tall and 185 pounds with red hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Warm Springs Tribal Police at 541-553-1171.

