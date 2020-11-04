Warm Springs Police: Federal, tribal drug laws remain despite passing of Measure 110

Despite Oregonians on Tuesday voting to decriminalize the possession of heroin, methamphetamine, LSD, oxycodone and other hard drugs, Warm Springs police want to remind its residents federal drug laws remain in effect on tribal lands.

“The WSTPD will continue to vigorously enforce these laws, which in turn could subject violators to federal criminal prosecution, and/or civil process within the power of the tribe that could lead to the loss of property, such as vehicles, used in commission of these offenses,” Tribal Police Department Chief Bill Elliot said. “We hope that the public take these facts into consideration if they intent to be in possession of any amount of controlled substances while coming onto, or transiting through the Warm Springs Indian Reservation.”

Oregon voters on Tuesday approved Measure 110, which changes how Oregon’s justice system treats those who are found with personal-use amounts of the hard drugs.

Instead of going to trial and facing possible jail time, a person would have the option of paying a $100 fine or attending new “addiction recovery centers” funded by millions of dollars of tax revenue from Oregon’s legalized, regulated marijuana industry.

Even though the Warm Springs community and government embraces prevention, intervention, and rehabilitation as the ultimate means of bringing about a drug safe environment, it also strongly believes in the rule of law as part of its governmental doctrine.

As such, the WSTPD continues to work closely with all facets of the drug abuse and mental health agencies operated by this tribe, but will not tolerate even casual drug abuse within its jurisdiction.

If you would like further information about this matter, please feel free to contact Lt Josh Capehart at 541-553-1171, or Chief Elliott.