Warm Springs pedestrian killed on HWY 26 near casino

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Warm Springs man was killed Tuesday night after he was struck by an SUV while crossing Highway 26.

Warm Springs Tribal Police Lt. Ron Gregory said the crash happened around 6:40 p.m. near the Indian Head Casino.

He said paramedics arrived and found life-saving measures being taken for a man that had been hit by a silver Chevy Tahoe.

The man died at the scene, Gregory said.

The driver of the Tahoe, also a Warm Springs Tribal member, cooperated with police during the investigation.

Gregory said officers determined the man, wearing dark clothing, was walking on the highway and tried to cross in an area with poor lighting.

The man stepped into the road and was hit by the westbound Tahoe.

Gregory said alcohol is not considered a factor in the crash.