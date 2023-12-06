Museum at Warm Springs joins Oregon reciprocal membership program

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Museum at Warm Springs is one of three new state attractions offering reciprocal admission to members in 2024, the Oregon Historical Society announced Wednesday.

From January through December 2024, members of any of the 17 participating organizations can get free admission for themselves and three guests of any age to a different attraction each month.

The Museum at Warm Springs, Cannon Beach History Center and Pittock Mansion are joining the program in 2024. The Museum at Warm Springs will accept reciprocal memberships in July.

Here is the schedule for attractions honoring the reciprocal memberships in 2024.

January

Oregon Zoo ( oregonzoo.org )

Valid for daytime admission only, does not include Zoo Lights.

February

Columbia River Maritime Museum ( crmm.org )

Founded in 1962 with the mission to collect and preserve historical and cultural material relevant to the Columbia River, the Columbia River Maritime Museum is a private nonprofit organization designated as the official maritime museum of the State of Oregon. Built on the banks of the great Columbia River, the Museum is designed to integrate the incredible unfolding scenery of the Columbia River directly outside the panoramic windows. ​Experience the Columbia River in all its splendor and fascination in the Brix Maritime Hall, bringing to life the rich maritime history of the Pacific Northwest.

Pittock Mansion ( pittockmansion.org )

Built in 1914 as the home of Henry and Georgiana Pittock, Pittock Mansion is a historic house museum that tells the story of Portland’s transformation from a pioneer town to a modern, industrialized city. Visitors to Pittock Mansion can enjoy the full Pittock Campus which includes the Mansion, Gate Lodge (home of the estate steward), Garage, and beautifully landscaped grounds with sweeping views of downtown Portland. Guests will also have the last chance to view the stunning art exhibition, Eliza Barchus: A Woman of Resilience which runs through February 11, 2024. This exhibition features over sixty-five landscape paintings by the award-winning, early Oregon artist and is the largest exhibition of her art and ephemera ever displayed. View the video at https://youtu.be/cVoHl4IHY7c .

March

Cannon Beach History Center ( cbhistory.org )

The Cannon Beach History Center will be celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Cannon Beach Sandcastle Contest with their newest exhibit, 60 Years of Sandcastles, opening March 2024.

Oregon Historical Society ( ohs.org )

The Oregon Historical Society shares its vast collection through thought-provoking, interactive museum exhibitions that make history visible and accessible. Three floors of permanent and traveling exhibitions feature rare documents and objects, and explore the people, places, and events that have shaped the history of Oregon and America. During March, visitors can also enjoy the final months of Birds of the Pacific Coast: The Illustrations of R. Bruce Horsfal l , which features over 50 vibrant hand drawn illustrations of local birds preserved in OHS’s permanent collection.

April

Deepwood Museum & Gardens ( deepwood museum.org )

Deepwood Museum & Gardens’ Queen Anne museum home, built in 1894, transports visitors back to the Victorian era. During Deepwood’s featured month the museum will have a special exhibit of antique umbrellas for “April showers” and parasols for strolling in the sun enjoying “May flowers.” Plus, the historic gardens of Deepwood start to bring the colors and beauty of spring during April visits.

Hallie Ford Museum of Art ( willamette.edu/arts/hfma )



Located in the heart of Salem at Willamette University, the museum invites you to explore permanent galleries featuring works by Pacific Northwest and Indigenous artists and a diverse collection of Ancient, European, American, and Asian art. Special exhibitions in April include Singular Visions: Self-Taught Artists from the Permanent Collection, on view through April 22; and Senior Art Majors 2024 and Alexandra Opie: What Remains, opening April 23.

May

Architectural Heritage Center ( visitahc.org )

Did you know May is National Preservation Month? There’s no better way to learn about preservation, Portland history, and architecture than by visiting the Architectural Heritage Center (AHC) or joining AHC for one of its well-loved walking tours or other public programs! The AHC loves to introduce people to Portland’s beautiful architecture and neighborhoods. Visit the AHC’s historic West’s Block building to view artifacts from its collections and to learn more about Portland and the built environment. Stop by at 701 SE Grand Ave and get to know the AHC!

June

Oregon Jewish Museum and Center for Holocaust Education ( ojmche.org )

In June 2017 Oregon Jewish Museum and Center for Holocaust Education opened the doors of its permanent home at 724 NW Davis Street, on the North Park Blocks in downtown Portland. The museum’s main gallery features rotating exhibitions of national and international stature. Four core exhibits anchor the museum: Discrimination and Resistance, An Oregon Primer, which identifies discrimination as a tool used to affect varied groups of people over the history of this region; The Holocaust, An Oregon Perspective, a history of the Holocaust that employs the stories of Oregon survivors; Oregon Jewish Stories, an installation focused on the experience of the Jews of Oregon; and Human Rights After the Holocaust, an exhibit that calls on visitors to ponder the work needed to achieve dignity and rights for all persons.

Clark County Historical Museum ( cchmuseum.org )

Have you ever wondered where the PNW’s love for hops and IPAs began? Or who was the first female riverboat captain on the Columbia? There’s so much to discover as you explore the stories of the people that called Clark County home! CCHMuseum is celebrating 60 years as Clark County, Washington’s, history keepers! Take a step back in time with its newest exhibit, Through the Decades: Sixty Years @ CCHMuseum. Opening May 24, 2024, this exhibition features objects and archival materials chronicling the museum’s history. Learn more about what they have in store online and through social media (@cchmuseum).

July

The Museum at Warm Springs ( museumatwarmsprings.org ).



The Museum at Warm Springs opened its doors to the public on March 14, 1993. Built to Smithsonian Institution professional standards, The Museum’s mission is to preserve, advance, and share the traditions, cultural, and artistic heritage of The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, Oregon, and other Indigenous peoples. Visit Saddle Up! Ranchers and Rodeo Life of The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, on view June 26 through September 23, 2024.

August

Five Oaks Museum ( fiveoaksmuseum.org )

Replenish the Root: Six Centuries of Gathering Under the Oaks brings visitors deep into the story of the site this museum took their name from, where a grove of five Oregon white oaks, just a couple miles from Five Oaks Museum, have borne witness to centuries of community and environmental changes. The exhibition invites us to learn, through objects, photographs, and art, about the people who have gathered there for over 600 years and our communal relationship with Oregon white oak savannas.

September

Rice Northwest Museum of Rocks and Minerals ( ricenorthwestmuseum.org )

The Rice Museum is nestled in a park-like setting amongst 23 acres of old-growth evergreen trees. It houses a world-class collection of minerals, rocks, gems, fossils, and meteorites. The Museum is listed on the National Register of Historic Places for its unique architectural style, natural stonework, and extraordinary native Oregon woodwork found throughout the building. The Museum is a Smithsonian Affiliate, one of only three in Oregon. The Affiliation serves as an endorsement of the quality of a museum’s facilities, the training and professionalism of its staff, and its mission to educate the public.

October

Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum ( evergreenmuseum.org )

Soar through decades of aerospace innovation at the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum. Discover more than 150 aircraft, spacecraft, and exhibits that tell the story of flight and space exploration with unique historic artifacts, including American aviation icon the Spruce Goose, SR-71 Blackbird, and the Titan II Space Launch Vehicle with its original launch room.

World Forestry Center ( worldforestry.org )

Located in Portland’s forested Washington Park just steps from the MAX Light Rail, World Forestry Center’s Discovery Museum invites visitors to examine forests and consider all the ways they impact our lives. The dramatic 20,000-square-foot wooden building has been a Portland icon since 1971. Visitors get a bird’s-eye view of a northwest forest, explore society’s connection to the woods, and learn about the challenges and opportunities facing this critical natural resource.

November

Oregon Coast Aquarium ( aquarium.org )

Founded in 1992, the Oregon Coast Aquarium is driven by its mission to create unique and engaging experiences that connect people to the Oregon coast and inspire ocean conservation through ocean education, conservation, and immersive experiences. The Oregon Coast Aquarium supports marine wildlife and fosters environmental stewardship through its education programs, community partnerships, and rehabilitation efforts. Located on 23 acres (9.3 hectares) along the Yaquina Bay in Newport, Oregon, the Oregon Coast Aquarium operates as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

December

Lan Su Chinese Garden ( lansugarden.org )

Much more than just a beautiful botanical garden, Lan Su is a creative wonder — a powerfully inspiring experience based on a 2,000-year-old Chinese tradition that melds art, history, architecture, design and nature in perfect harmony. Offering more than 500 cultural and botanical programs each year, Lan Su is a window into authentic Chinese culture and a platform for the Asian American Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander communities.