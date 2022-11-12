▶️ Museum at Warm Springs hosting annual Tribal Member and Youth Exhibit

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

An exhibit celebrating the arts will be on display next week in Warm Springs.

The Museum at Warm Springs hosts the 29th annual Tribal Member and Youth Exhibit starting Tuesday, Nov. 15.

It features 45 pieces of art in the forms of paintings, drawings, photos and more.

There are 15 Warm Springs artists who have their work on display this year — 11 adults and four youth.

The exhibit runs through February 11.

