Warm Springs man killed in Highway 101 hit-and-run

A Warm Springs man apparently laying in the road – Highway 101 in Tillamook County – was stuck and killed by a truck, according to Oregon State Police.

The incident happened Saturday night just before midnight when OSP Troopers and emergency responders responded to a report of a pedestrian that had been struck near Rockaway Beach.

An investigation showed the pedestrian, 23-year-old Quinten Hoptowit, was laying in the road when he was hit by a truck driving north.

The truck, a dark-colored crew cab with a short box and open bed and broken passenger side tail light, left the scene, OSP said.

If you have any information regarding this incident or the described vehicle OSP requests you call the Oregon State Police Northern Command Center at 1-800-442-0776 or *OSP and leave information for Trooper Jace Huseby – case # SP21-100770.