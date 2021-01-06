Warm Springs man charged with assault after allegedly shooting 17-year-old boy

A man arrested in December for allegedly shooting a 17-year-old boy was charged Tuesday with assault with a dangerous weapon and assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

Chief of Police Bill Elliott said officers from the Warm Springs Tribal Police Department responded to a shooting on Dec. 16 in the area of Looksh Street in Warm Springs. Police found a 17-year-old boy to be the victim of a single gunshot wound. The victim was taken to St. Charles in Bend with serious injuries, but was treated and released in stable condition.

Warm Springs Tribal Police detectives conducted an investigation into the shooting with help from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

After the investigation, a complaint was filed with the U.S. Attorney’s Office resulting in a federal arrest warrant issued for 46-year-old Mark Poor Bear. He’s currently in custody, Elliot said.