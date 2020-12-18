Warm Springs man arrested for allegedly shooting 17-year-old boy

 Published on 12/18/2020, 3:06 pm
 Updated on 12/18/2020, 3:08 pm

A Warm Springs man was arrested Thursday for shooting a 17-year-old boy near a residential area on the Warm Springs Reservation.

According to Chief of Police Bill Elliot, officers from the Warm Springs Tribal Police Department responded to a report of a shooting early Wednesday morning. Officers arrived at the scene to find a 17-year-old had been shot. He was taken to St. Charles with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was released after surgery and a brief hospital stay.

After an investigation, officers arrested 46-year-old Mark Poor Bear for an outstanding tribal warrant, reckless endangerment and assault related to the shooting. He was booked into the Northern Oregon Regional Correctional Facility.

