Have you seen him? Endangered teen missing from Warm Springs Reservation

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Warm Springs Tribal Police are asking the public’s help as they try to find a teen, described as endangered, who disappeared last week.

Police said LeBron Boise, 18, vanished from the Warm Springs Reservation on Dec. 14.

LeBron was with a family member when he abruptly left the residence he was staying at around midnight, police said. Family members realized he was gone a couple of hours later and went searching for him.

The family followed shoe prints to the area of Highway 26 and Jackson Trail Road, but they lost the prints at that point, police said.

LeBron’s family, Warm Springs Tribal Police officers and Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies searched the area surrounding the Rainbow Market but did not locate LeBron, police said. He has stopped answering text messages and an attempt to “ping” his cell phone was unsuccessful.

No known friends or acquaintances have been in contact with him, police said.

Police say there is a safety concern because of the wintry weather conditions and because he has texted suicidal ideation comments.

LeBron Boise is 5 feet 9 inches tall and about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red and white ball cap and a black sweatshirt. He has no known scars or tattoos.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Warm Springs Tribal Police at (541) 553-1171.